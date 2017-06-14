Bodem, Frank D.

Frank D. Bodem, age 67, entered eternal life on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

He was born on June 16, 1949 in Stevens Point, WI the son of the late Franz and Antonette (Konowski) Bodem. Frank worked for Traile-Et in Manawa for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially coon hunting with his faithful companion, Blue. Frank also enjoyed many summer vacations in Michigan with his friends. He enjoyed scrapping metal in his spare time and spending time in the woods. After moving to Kimberly, Frank made many friends in his assisted living community, but especially enjoyed the companionship of his cat, Ollie.

Frank will be missed by his son, Eric, Waupaca; his former wife and Eric’s mom, Aggie (Steve) Hart, Manawa; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Kaminski.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Pastor Adin Crandell will officiate. Burial will be in Evanswood Cemetery, Weyauwega. Visitation will be held on Thursday, at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.