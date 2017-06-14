First trip to state

I-S to face Laconia in D3 semifinals

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbird baseball fans gathered at the high school on Wednesday, June 14, to give the team a send-off to the Division 3 semifinals of the WIAA State Spring Baseball Championships.

Iola-Scandinavia and Laconia will meet at approximately 3 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Both teams are first-time state qualifiers.

The winner of that game will advance to the championship game at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, June 15, against Cumberland or Aquinas.

I-S (17-6) advanced to state for the first time June 6 with a 6-3 win over Coleman in the championship game of the Crivitz Sectional. Laconia (12-11) picked up an 8-2 win over Kenosha St. Joseph to win the Markesan Sectional.

Neither team won a conference championship during the regular season. The Thunderbirds finished third in the Central Wisconsin 8 Conference, while Laconia placed fifth in the Flyway Conference.