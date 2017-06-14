First trip to state

 

I-S to face Laconia in D3 semifinals

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbird baseball fans gathered at the high school on Wednesday, June 14, to give the team a send-off to the Division 3 semifinals of the WIAA State Spring Baseball Championships.

Iola-Scandinavia and Laconia will meet at approximately 3 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Both teams are first-time state qualifiers.

The winner of that game will advance to the championship game at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, June 15, against Cumberland or Aquinas.

I-S (17-6) advanced to state for the first time June 6 with a 6-3 win over Coleman in the championship game of the Crivitz Sectional. Laconia (12-11) picked up an 8-2 win over Kenosha St. Joseph to win the Markesan Sectional.

Neither team won a conference championship during the regular season. The Thunderbirds finished third in the Central Wisconsin 8 Conference, while Laconia placed fifth in the Flyway Conference.

Jace Gullixon thinks that the Iola-Scandinavia T-Birds are number one Holly Neumann photo. Marie Skowen has school spirit all over the back of her head. Skowens grandsons Connor and Carter Kurki play for the T-Birds. Holly Neumann photo. Jill Sharp decorates the windows of her car before heading down to the state baseball tournament. Holly Neumann photo. Iola-Scandinavia baseball coaches Jon Berg, Pete Timdal and Jenner Gullixon proudly show off their mustaches that they have kept growing for every win that the T-Brids have made. Holly Neumann photo. The whole T-Bird team put on mustaches before heading off to the game. Holly Neumann photo.
<
>
Iola-Scandinavia baseball coaches Jon Berg, Pete Timdal and Jenner Gullixon proudly show off their mustaches that they have kept growing for every win that the T-Brids have made. Holly Neumann photo.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

County Post looks back on 2015

Comments comments