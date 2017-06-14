Garden Walk & Art Stroll

Event sponsored by Master Gardeners

Waupaca County Master Gardeners are sponsoring the 2017 Garden Walk and Art Stroll.

Six local gardens will be open to ticket holders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Area artists will be at each garden with samples and demonstrations of their work.

Tickets are $10 each and available in advance at the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce on Main Street or at any of the participating gardens the day of the event.

St. Mark’s Garden of Blessings

St. Mark’s Garden of Blessings

Work on the garden began after the demolition of the house that stood at 413 S. Main St. and was mostly completed in June 2016.

A large century-old tree had to be removed because it was no longer stable. Its wood was used to make the large cross facing Main Street.

The centerpiece is a paver labyrinth placed in memory of Thomas Karavakis.

All trees, shrubs and plants have been given in memory of individuals.

The original garage structure was converted to a picnic pavilion in memory of John B. Morgan.

The Garden of Blessings is open to the public for private meditation and to non-profit groups for art, music and worship events.

Artists: Silvia Gonzalez (beaded jewelry) and Manuel Munzo (portraits).

Craig and Cathy Smith’s gardens

Craig and Cathy Smith

The garden of Craig and Cathy Smith is located at N174 County Trunk A, about seven miles south of both Waupaca and Weyauwega, at the intersection of County Trunk A and County Trunk X.

They describe their 16-acre property as the remnants of a small farm with a two-acre marsh.

Over the past four decades, they have developed their land to include formal gardens, prairie gardens, a landing strip, a fishing pond and a 300 ft. zip-line to entertain their grandchildren.

They built a large waterfall at one end of the pond and landscaped part of the beach area leading to the rocks at the waterfall. Paths leading around the pond and back to the pergola are graced with wildflowers in full summer, sumac and leaf colors in the late summer and fall.

Five “island” gardens serve various functions from rest areas to displays of color.

Artists: Toni Starr (multi medium) and Terri Rossey (glass).

A river walk enhances the gardens on Pralat and Whitman’s property.

Terrie Pralat and Bob Whitman

Terrie Pralat and Bob Whitman have 11 acres shaped like a triangle on the south branch of the Little Wolf River.

When entering the property, visitors will see the orchard with many different types of berries and apple trees. Along the driveway are day lilies, fiddlehead ferns, Garden 1 and a small herb garden.

On the south side is the large Heart Garden with 30 different daylilies and a bed of liliums.

Along the River Walk there are patches of ramps (Wild Leeks) and bladdernut shrubs. Further east along the river is “Peninsula Park,” where they cleared about an acre of buckthorn, honeysuckle and prickle ash and planted 125 tamarack, silver and sugar maples, as well as white pine, fruit trees and oak.

Pralat and Whitman’s home is located at N3814 N. Military Road, east of Waupaca and north of State Highway 54/22.

Artists: Ruth Rex (multi medium) and Gail Clearwater (rustic garden art).

Diane Sorenson gardens

Diane Sorenson

Diane Sorenson has lived at Rocky Ridge Farm since she and her husband Jim were married in 1964.

After Jim passed away, she decided to stay on the farm. She eventually sold all but 29.9 acres of the 103-acre farm.

She began transforming the pastures into gardens, using numerous pieces of yard art, gazing balls and bird houses.

Sorenson has planted combinations of daylilies, cone flowers, black eyed Susan’s, sedum, bee balm, yarrow, flax and different kinds of shrubs in different settings.

She has also incorporated a lot of different sized rocks in her gardens.

Rocky Ridge is located at N3763 County Trunk E, about four miles north of Waupaca.

Artists: Rachel Akey (oil painting) and Malcome Hawthorne (willow furniture, black ash baskets).

Sonntags’ gardens

Tom and LaDonna Sonntag

As visitors enter the Tom and LaDonna Sonntag’s driveway, they are greeted by a sweep of tall grasses. The wide lawn is accented with a variety of trees and shrubbery .

The back yard features large perennial beds, stone retaining walls and an array of pots filled with ever blooming annuals. The layers of decks and patio provide ample spaces to relax and soak up the views.

By following the path down to the Crystal River, visitors will find skunk cabbage, wild geranium, violets and lady slipper tucked in amongst the under story. As they get closer to the river, deep soft moss may cover their path.

The Sonntag’s home is located at E1216 Rural Road, about four miles south of Waupaca High School and a short distance west of State Highway 22.

Artists: Vicki Haeffer (acrylic on rocks and gourds) and Tami Wolfgram (acrylic painting).

De Wild and Martin gardens

Dort De Wild and Don Martin

Visitors enter the garden of Dort De Wild and Don Martin under an arbor made of fallen branches.

They will then follow a limnestone path through raided beds filled with fruits, vegetables and flowers.

There is a bench for meditating to the sights and sounds provided by the birds and butterflies that find sanctuary there.

Trails cut through the pines and seed producing shrubs provided for wildfire habitat, where visitors will pass an Inuksuit to guide them on their way.

To find De Wild and Martin’s home at E2722 Buffalo Ridge Court, take County Trunk E south from Waupaca. Continue two miles past Spencer Lake Christian Center, turn left on Bags Hill Road, go about a mile and turn left on Christmas Tree Lane. Go to the top of the hill and turn right onto Buffalo Ridge Court.

Visitors are advised not to take Buffalo Ridge Court from County E because the road does not go through.

Artists: Catherine Yurk (dulcimer music) and Dort De Wild (ceramics).