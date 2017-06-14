Sidewalk bid approved

Repairs started in Clintonville

By Bert Lehman

Construction began Wednesday on the Clintonville sidewalk closed since April 2016.

The city of Clintonville received only one bid in the most recent round of bidding for repairs to the Ninth Street sidewalk.

The city council approved that bid Tuesday, June 13.

The bid was from Norcon Corporation out of Schofield. Norcon is the company that provided the city with a new solution to fix the problem, one that wouldn’t require the vault space under the vaulted sidewalk to be filled in. The bid was for $65,915.

“It’s very close to what our estimated cost of the project originally was,” outgoing Clintonville City Administrator Chuck Kell told the Clintonville Street Committee at its June 6 meeting.

The project was rebid under new specs because the original bids came in around $120,000.

The Street Committee unanimously approved recommending to the Clintonville City Council that it approve the bid, subject to receiving an acceptable amendment signed by the affected property owners, to the legal agreement that the property owners and the city of Clintonville had previously agreed to.

Kell told the committee that the amendment is needed because the original agreement included language about the vault area under the sidewalk being removed. Since this solution doesn’t require the vault area to be removed, the amendment is needed.

Street Committee Chairman Jim Supanich asked Clintonville Public Works Director Kray Brown what the estimated lifespan of the new sidewalk will be once the project is completed.

“You’re looking at 100-plus years,” Brown said.

The current sidewalk is older than 100 years.

Brown added that Norcon is one of the biggest companies in the industry that does this type of repair.

The city will pay the entire cost of the project, but will assess the property owners’ portion, which amounts to half the cost of the project, to their tax bills for the next 10 years.