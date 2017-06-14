Storm blows through Waupaca County

 

Power outages reported

A severe thunderstorm passed through Waupaca County shortly after 3 p.m., downing trees and powerlines.

Wisconsin Public Service reports that more than 4,600 Waupaca area residents are without power as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nearly 1,600 residents in the New London area, more than 500 residents in the Weyauwega area and 37 near Bear Lake are without power, according to WE Energies.

According to Andrew Carlin, the Waupaca County emergency management director, the county dispatch has received about 80 calls reporting damage.

Carlin said most of the damage reported occurred in the Chain O’ Lakes area.

“Ding’s Dock had a building blown off its foundation,” Carlin said.

South Main Street, in front of South Park in Waupaca, was closed when a large tree fell into the roadway.

A tree crashed into a house on Oak Street in Waupaca, Carlin said.

For further updates on area storm damage, visit www.waupacanow.com on Thursday.

South Main Street near South Park in Waupaca was temporarily shut down after the winds in Wednesday's storm knocked down a tree. Robert Cloud Photo A tree went down on Churchill Street in Waupaca. Wednesday's storm knocked down a tree outside the Waupaca County Law Enforcement Center. Robert Cloud Photo Large branches were blown down on South Main Street near the Waupaca post office. Robert Cloud Photo
