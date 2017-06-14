Storm blows through Waupaca County

Power outages reported

A severe thunderstorm passed through Waupaca County shortly after 3 p.m., downing trees and powerlines.

Wisconsin Public Service reports that more than 4,600 Waupaca area residents are without power as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nearly 1,600 residents in the New London area, more than 500 residents in the Weyauwega area and 37 near Bear Lake are without power, according to WE Energies.

According to Andrew Carlin, the Waupaca County emergency management director, the county dispatch has received about 80 calls reporting damage.

Carlin said most of the damage reported occurred in the Chain O’ Lakes area.

“Ding’s Dock had a building blown off its foundation,” Carlin said.

South Main Street, in front of South Park in Waupaca, was closed when a large tree fell into the roadway.

A tree crashed into a house on Oak Street in Waupaca, Carlin said.

