Strip joint dancer busted

Police say a woman threatened a customer at a local club with a knife.

Aush Ja Fuller, 23, Milwaukee, is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on May 26, deputies were dispatched to the Landing Strip, a strip club across from Waupaca’s municipal airport.

The 911 caller reported a dancer pulled a knife on a customer and that she may have a gun in her car.

Deputy Nick Traeger was the first to arrive on the scene.

As he was speaking with a man who was outside the club’s front entrance, Traeger saw three men and two women leaving.

One of the men was a Landing Strip employee who pointed out Fuller as the dancer who threatened a customer.

As Traeger grabbed Fuller’s arm to handcuff her, Fuller reportedly turned away from him. The deputy then saw a knife drop to the ground.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuller began screaming at Traeger. He walked her away from the other people and asked her what had happened.

Fuller reportedly told Traeger she was in a private room, lap dancing for a customer.

He had given her $40 and asked her to perform a sex act.

She said she became upset at the request and told him she would not do that.

Fuller denied pulling a knife out or threatening anybody.

When Traeger told her she had dropped a knife on the ground while he was handcuffing her, Fuller said he was lying.

Traeger placed Fuller into his squad car and began questioning the witnesses.

A Landing Strip employee said the customer gave Fuller money to perform a sex act, which she did not do. The customer then became angry and confrontational, apparently because he didn’t get what he paid for.

The employee said both the customer and the dancer were responsible for causing a disturbance in the club.

While they were arguing, Fuller allegedly pulled a knife, threatened the customer and said she had a gun in her car.

The customer left, and an employee called 911.

The employee also pointed to a Ford Focus parked next to Traeger’s squad car and identified it as Fuller’s vehicle.

Traeger spoke with Fuller again. And again she denied ever having a knife and denied having a gun, the complaint says.

When Traeger pointed to the Ford, she denied it was her car or that she was using it.

The deputy then asked Fuller to exit his squad car. When she did, the deputy saw a set of keys on his car seat.

Fuller reportedly denied the keys belonged to her. She also denied having anything illegal in the car.

Traeger’s K-9 partner, Ike, performed a sniff test on the Ford and alerted to the presence of drugs.

During his search of the Ford, Traeger reported finding marijuana in the center console, 11 hydrocodone pills in the glove box, a loaded gun magazine with 9mm hollow-point rounds under the driver’s seat and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with a full magazine and one round in the rack.

Fuller denied any knowledge of the pot or the pills, but said it was her gun and that she had a concealed-carry permit.

A records check did not confirm Fuller had a permit, but it did indicate the Ford was registered to her.

A criminal complaint against Fuller was filed June 13. She has not been taken into custody.