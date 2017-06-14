Woodfill, William L. “Bill”

William L. Woodfill “Bill” passed away unexpectedly due to a heart problem on June 8, 2017 at age 78, while in rehab following his stroke and fall in October 2016.

Bill was a man of great intelligence and integrity, plus a man of many considerable talents. He leaves behind people who meant the world to him; life partner Karen Jungbluth, niece Dana (Harley) Nicar, their children Haley and Fisher; nephew Kyle (Lindsey) Woodfill, their children Charlotte and William; God-daughter and niece Tammy (Tim) Adams and their son Zachary; sister-in-law Jan Woodfill and cousin Drew (Wilma) Young. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Tom and his sister Harrriet.

Bill spent his entire working life as an accomplished engineer for Mercury Marine, garnering numerous patents along the way. He stayed in touch with many wonderful pals from childhood years in Greensburg, Indiana.

Services to be announced at a later date. Please see website krausefuneralhome.com or call 262-432-8300.