Library to show documentaries

Three films ‘Imagine a Better World’

By Angie Landsverk

The Waupaca Area Public Library wants to help others imagine a better world this summer.

One way to do so is by hosting a documentary film series as part of its Adult Summer Reading Program.

Three documentaries are being shown at the library during the week of June 18.

A community conversation follows each film.

“It is about building community. That is something we want to foster,” said Patsy Servey, the library’s adult program coordinator.

“Imagine A Better World Through Film” is next week’s theme.

The overall theme of the summer library program is “ Imagine – Learn – Connect, Build A Better World.”

All three films are open to the public and being shown at 6 p.m., with free popcorn and movie snacks.

The first one is “Farmland” on Tuesday, June 20.

Wayne Eisentraut, of the Waupaca County Farm Bureau, donated the film to the library for a public viewing.

By Allentown Productions, the film is about agriculture in the United States.

Waupaca Town Chairman Evan Abrahamson is the moderator of the community conversation that will follow the film.

The second documentary being shown next week is “Girl Rising” on Wednesday, June 21.

It is a film about educating girls globally and is by Docurama.

Peg Burington, director of the Waupaca Area Public Library, is moderating the community conversation that follows the showing of “Girl Rising.”

The third documentary is “Being Mortal” on Thursday, June 22.

This film, by 2over10 Media, is about end of life care.

It is being sponsored by Winchester Academy and Conversations About Care, a Central Wisconsin Community Initiative.

Winchester Academy’s co-sponsorship is funded by a memorial gift from an anonymous person in honor of Dr. David S. Hathaway, former executive director and trustee of Winchester Academy.

He led a discussion group about the book “Being Mortal” at his church before his passing.

A panel of local medical professionals is moderating the community conversation after the showing of this film.

Conversations About Care formed in Central Wisconsin to encourage discussions about serious illnesses, end of life issues and caregiving.

It is leading these talks through community educational events and discussion forums.

Servey, who is in her first year of being the library’s adult program coordinator, had two films chosen for the documentary film series when Susan Wurzer called and asked if the library was interested in showing “Being Mortal.”

Wurzer is a palliative and end-of-life care educator, as well as a consultant for the Conversations About Care Initiative.

“This group is trying to set up smaller groups, chapters in local communities to accomplish these tasks,” Servey said.

In addition to next week’s Documentary Week, the library is hosting “Write A Better World Writers’ Week” in July and a “Music & Art Week” in August, leading up to Arts on the Square.

The library also plans to build on this idea throughout the year.

“There will be a white board in the library. We will be asking people for ideas. We want to think big,” Servey said.

She also envisions the idea of having conversations with community leaders.

With planning underway for the reconstruction and redevelopment of Main Street, she said it is a great time to reimagine Waupaca’s society.

“Can we make our society welcoming, vibrant, exciting?” she said. “It is about first realizing what doesn’t work in society and finding ways to make it better.”