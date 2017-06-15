Two charged with burglary

Two men are accused of breaking into a factory and stealing tools.

William S. Dahl, 27, Wild Rose, is charged with burglary, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeffrey A. Schiesel, 40, Waupaca, is charged with burglary.

On June 2, Waupaca Police Officer Bret Rodenz was dispatched to Manufacturer’s Pallet Disposal (MPD), 605 Industrial Drive.

MPD employees reported that at 3 a.m. they found the warehouse doors open and heavy duty socket sets missing.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Schiesel in the office area with a large object hidden under his sweatshirt.

Rodenz found Schiesel later that day asleep in the basement of his apartment.

Schiesel denied having been inside the pallet plant.

Rodenz searched the apartment and reported finding Dahl hiding in a closet.

Dahl reportedly told the officer that he was hiding because he was out on bond.

Waushara County charged Dahl with battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct on May 11, 2015, and released him from custody after he posted a $1,000 cash bond on June 3, 2015. After more than two years, Dahl’s Waushara County case remains unresolved.

Dahl said he gave Schiesel a ride the previous night, helped him move some items, and suspected Schiesel was “up to no good,” the complaint says.

When Rodenz searched Dahl’s car, he found a large socket set and two pneumatic nailing guns in the trunk and a weed trimmer in the back seat.

Dahl was released from custody after posting a $500 cash bond.

Schiesel was released from custody on a $2,000 signature bond.