Van Ornum, Irene T.

Irene T. Van Ornum died on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the age of 94.

She was born In Rosholt, WI on April 1, 1923, daughter of Frank and Adeline (Suchon) Wroblewski. On December 6, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Clayton T. Van Ornum. They were married 44 years when he passed away in May 1992. They lived in the New London area most of their lives.

She is survived by her daughter Janet (John) Brownson, step-grandchildren, Sean Brownson, Neenah and Kelly (Kevin) Euler, Kenosha; and a sister in-law Ruth Wroblewski. Irene is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws, Will and Lany (Miller) Van Ornum, her sisters, Martha (John) Warmbrunn and Hatti (John) Rasmussen; brother David (Edna Mae), Wroblewski, half brothers: Ted (Suzie) Wroblewski, Max (Laura) Wroblewski, Victor Wroblewski, and Philip (Gloria) Wroblewski; brothers and sister in-law: Lloyd (Lenora) Van Ornum, Morgan (Ellen) Van Ornum, Art (Betty) Van Ornum, Glenn (Ione) Van Ornum, Ken (Doris/Ethelyn) Van Ornum, and Joyce (Kenneth) Frieburger.

Irene was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law; she always made John his favorite birthday dessert, cranberry/apple pie each year. She had a green thumb for her flowers and gardens and a knack for fixing things.

Funeral services for Irene will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Royalton Christian Church, Royalton, with Rev. Clifford Mast officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in the Town of Royalton Cemetery. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com