Waupaca recycling center now open 24/7

Extended hours to help with storm cleanup

The Waupaca Recycling Center is now open 24 hours a day.

The hours were extended hours to help local residents and businesses remove the downed trees, limbs and branches from their property, following Wednesday’s severe storm.

The extended hours will run until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

This service is for all residents and businesses located in the city of Waupaca and the towns of Dayton, Farmington, Lind and Waupaca.

The Waupaca Recycling Center is located at 608 Lakeside Parkway in the city of Waupaca.

Signs at the site will direct people to the correct dumping location, which is located behind and up the hill behind the Dog Park.

For more information, contact the administrative offices at Waupaca City Hall, 111 South Main St., or call 715-258-4411.