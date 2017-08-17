Traffic changes for fair

CLOSE

Two streets to become one way

By Angie Landsverk

Traffic flow will change on two streets bordering the Waupaca County Fairgrounds when the event takes place this year.

“We’re expecting large crowds because of the Thursday and Friday entertainment and Saturday tractor pulls,” said Weyauwega Police Chief Gerald Poltrock.

That is why the department decided to change the traffic flow on Elizabeth and South streets, making both of them one-way streets during the fair.

Elizabeth Street, from Alfred to South streets, will have two lanes of southbound traffic during the fair.

“One lane will be used to turn into the gate for infield parking. The other lane will access the Elizabeth Street parking lot next to the cemetery and shoot your all the way through the South Street,” said Sgt. Brandon Leschke, of the Weyauwega Police Department.

South Street, from Elizabeth to Lincoln streets, will have two lanes of eastbound traffic during the fair.

“That will access the South Street parking lots,” he said. “The rest is traffic as normal.”

Leschke said the Waupaca County Highway Department will begin setting it up on Monday, Aug. 21.

The fair will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 27.

There will be signs alerting drivers about the changes.

“As they get closer – once they turn onto Lincoln – they will see signage,” Leschke said. “We encourage people to come in on Alfred Street.”

He said people may also watch the Weyauwega Police Department’s Facebook page regarding the traffic flow change.

Information about it will also be posted on the fair’s website, which is waupacacountyfair.org, Leschke said.

“Traffic congestion has always kind of been a problem there,” Poltrock said.

Leschke said the police department has been watching that area during the fair for a couple of years.

“With the talk of big bands coming in, we thought it was important to put a method in place, to ease the congestion of the traffic,” he said.

The county highway department will make the traffic flow change according to Wisconsin Department of Transporation guidelines, he said.

Weyauwega’s police department will also place no parking signs around the fairgrounds.

“We will evaluate the end of the fair how this traffic pattern works. It could be a regular occurrence for the fair,” Leschke said. “This is the first time we’re doing this.”