Comets look for wins

CLOSE

Waupaca counting on experienced young players

By Greg Seubert

When it comes to volleyball, conference matches determine conference champions.

Invitationals are just as important and that’s the message Kirbi Dunlavy has for the Waupaca Comets as she starts her second season as the team’s coach.

Waupaca will compete against Clintonville, Denmark, Fox Valley Lutheran, Freedom, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Marinette, Oconto Falls and Wrightstown in the North Eastern Conference this season.

Before the conference matches get underway, however, the Comets have scheduled invitationals in New London as well as a quadrangular in Bonduel.

“We’re looking for them to come out with some victories,” Dunlavy said. “Those are definitely winnable games. Even though these teams aren’t in our conference, those wins can matter when it comes to seeding for regionals. We have to want to win every single game. Every invite that we have is a great opportunity for us to get those wins.”

They’ll also prepare the Comets for North Eastern competition, according to Dunlavy.

“Those invites kind of get the spider webs, the rust and everything that you get over the off-season out of the way,” she said. “That’s a good way for us to build together and that’s how we get prepared. Our first home game is against Denmark and they’re going to be tough. We have to be ready and have the game face on at that point. I think having a few wins under our belt from those invites will definitely help us going into that first home match.”

The Comets have to replace a pair of all-conference players from last year in Alison Schwaegler and Abigail Wolfgram, but have several players back with varsity court experience.

They include Avrey Simonson, the only senior on the team; and sophomores Hannah Jenson, Maddie Rhodes, Mya Johannes, Madi Wennesberg and Emily Gotto.

“Three of them were starters and were on the court for the majority of the game,” Dunlavy said. “Two of them got in here and there, but their experience just through practice and when they were able to play last year will help them and help us this season. We’re young and still trying to figure out who meshes well together and who needs to be out on the court next to each other.

“We threw them in and it was like, ‘We have to figure it out as we go,’” she said. “This year, we had a sit-down meeting with each girl and said, ‘You’re not a freshman anymore, it’s your second season on varsity, you have to step up as a leader and take charge, you can’t have those freshman mistakes anymore.’”

Before opening the season Tuesday, Aug. 22, against Weyauwega-Fremont, Manawa, New London and Green Bay East at the New London Invitational, the Comets will host a five-team scrimmage Monday, Aug. 21, with Weyauwega Fremont, Iola-Scandinavia, Mosinee and Ashwaubenon.

“We have three different rotations that I have in my head right now,” Dunlavy said. “After seeing girls playing next to each other and how they do against different opponents, that’ll give us more information and more knowledge going into the season.”

Little Chute won the North Eastern championship last year with a 9-0 mark in conference matches and Dunlavy expects the Mustangs to be in the mix this season, along with Luxemburg-Casco and Oconto Falls.

“Little Chute is returning a lot of stellar athletes, but they were young,” she said. “Lux-Casco is always a good program and Oconto Falls as well. You never know what they lost and what they’re bringing in, so it’s always a guessing game. We just have to focus on what we’re doing.

“Every game is going to be a challenge,” she said. “We have to go in there not really worrying who’s on the other side. We just have to play our game and shut them down.”

It didn’t take long for this year’s team to impress their coach.

“We’ve seen a lot of aggression and a lot of girls hitting the floor, which is my favorite thing as a coach to see,” Dunlavy said. “You have to have that aggression and anticipation. It’s a good, loud group of girls, which in volleyball is key. We’re excited what we have as a team not only at the varsity level, but the JV1 and JV2 teams are going to compete as well. We’re excited about that.”

The Comets are hoping to improve on last year’s 2-7 record in conference matches that included wins over Marinette and Dunlavy’s alma mater, Clintonville.

“Last season is in the past and we learned from everything that happened,” she said. “It was a lot of growing pains last year. This year, they have a new outlook and I do, too, so we’re excited.”

< > Madi Wennesberg sets up a teammate at a recent volleyball practice at Waupaca High School. Greg Seubert Photo

Waupaca 2017 Volleyball Schedule

Varsity

Monday, Aug. 21 – Scrimmage vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, Iola-Scandinavia, Mosinee, Ashwaubenon, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – at New London Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – at Amherst Invitational, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – at Bonduel quadrangular, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – vs. Denmark, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 – at Fox Valley Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Shiocton Invitational, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 – vs. Wrightstown, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 – at Clintonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – at Abbotsford Invitational, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 – at Little Chute, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 – at Oshkosh North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – at Marinette, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – at Luxemburg-Casco, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 – vs. Oconto Falls, 7 p.m.

JV1

Monday, Aug. 21 – Scrimmage vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, Iola-Scandinavia, Mosinee, Ashwaubenon, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – vs. Denmark, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – vs. St. Mary Catholic, Wausau West, Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 – at Fox Valley Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – vs. Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 – vs. Wrightstown, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – at Berlin quadrangular, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 – at Clintonville, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 – at Little Chute, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2 – vs. Appleton West, Menasha, Stevens Point, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – at Marinette, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – at Luxemburg-Casco, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Wales, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 – vs. Oconto Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – at Clintonville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

JV2

Monday, Aug. 21 – Scrimmage vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, Iola-Scandinavia, Mosinee, Ashwaubenon, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – vs. Denmark, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 – at Fox Valley Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Wautoma Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – vs. Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 – vs. Wrightstown, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 – at Clintonville, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25 – Waupaca Invitational, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 – at Little Chute, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – at Marinette, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – at Luxemburg-Casco, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 – vs. Oconto Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – at De Pere Invitational, 9 a.m.