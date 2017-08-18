CLOSE

Clintonville event includes children’s activities, crafts, food

The Fall Frenzy is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Clintonville.

New to the event this year will be the Kidz Zone, located by the Riverwalk.

There will be several activities to participate in with Justin Zoellick and the Wise Guys supervising the area.

There will be face painting, games and a petting zoo. Walker Forge is sponsoring a bouncy house and obstacle course for the area.

Returning again this year is the Fiesta Latina area sponsored by Nueva Vida Hispanic Ministries of Calvary Apostolic Church. They will be serving a variety of Hispanic specialty foods and snacks, along with having Christian Spanish music, puppets and piñata breakings for children and adults.

There will also be a variety of foods for sale and crafts including jewelry, crocheted items, mittens, bed linens, Scentsy and more. Several of the retailers will be having special sales for the day also. There will be something for everyone.

Registrations for crafters and vendors are being accepted. Forms are available at the Chamber office at 1 S. Main St. or online at www.clintonvillewichamber.com. Registrations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at (715) 823-4606 or email cvlchmbr@frontiernet.net for more information.