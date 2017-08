CLOSE

A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Cody Monnier, of Almond, was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on Crystal Lake Road east of State Highway 22 near Waupaca.

He lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch and struck a tree, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. He was the lone occupant of the car.

Monnier was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say he was wearing his seatbelt.