Two more weeks of State 54 detour

State Highway 54 is scheduled to reopen by noon Friday, Sept. 1, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Crews are currently resurfacing the roadway, repairing culverts and improving drainage on State 54 between State Highway 22/110 and the Royalton railroad overpass.

Improvements include replacing large culverts on either side of Marsh Road, and replacing some curb and gutter and sidewalk at the intersections with County Trunk B and at Depot Street.

State 54 has been closed east of State 22/110 since late July and detoured via State 22 and U.S. Highway 45.

The $1.1 million project is slated for completion in mid-September.