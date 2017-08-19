CLOSE
Episode 3 of Prep Sports Weekly Replay includes reactions from New London and Hortonville football games, featured guest Clintonville's Ben Tessmer and Hortonville girls' golf as the Team of the Week.
High school football Week 1 reactions
By Erik Buchinger
Hortonville football beats Appleton West: 1:58
New London football beats Oconto Falls: 7:42
Clintonville football’s Ben Tessmer: 12:31
Team of the Week – Hortonville girls’ golf: 15:03
