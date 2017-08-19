Prep Sports Weekly Replay

Episode 3 of Prep Sports Weekly Replay includes reactions from New London and Hortonville football games, featured guest Clintonville's Ben Tessmer and Hortonville girls' golf as the Team of the Week. Zach Hauser (left) and Josh Giese (right) join the podcast after the Polar Bears' win over Appleton West. Erik Buchinger photo Makaio Harn (left) and Brayden Kurth (right) discuss New London's season-opening win. Erik Buchinger photo Ben Tessmer talks about Clintonville's football season. Scott Bellile file photo Hortonville's Bree Downie will look to lead the Polar Bears after qualifying for state last year. Erik Buchinger photo
High school football Week 1 reactions

By Erik Buchinger

 

Hortonville football beats Appleton West: 1:58

New London football beats Oconto Falls: 7:42

Clintonville football’s Ben Tessmer: 12:31

Team of the Week – Hortonville girls’ golf: 15:03

The intro music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas.

Sponsors: Klein AutomotiveNicolet Coffee, New London Press Star, Clintonville Tribune-Gazette

