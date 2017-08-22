Court orders warrant for mother’s arrest

CLOSE

The Waupaca woman charged with child neglect now faces more charges.

New charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor child neglect were filed against Trisha L. Bennett, 35, Waupaca.

Judge Raymond Huber has authorized a warrant for her arrest.

Less than two weeks after Bennett’s initial court appearance for the first child neglect case, Waupaca police responded to a call that Bennett’s 8-year-old son “was walking around the neighborhood on his own again.”

On Aug. 14, Officers Bret Rodenz and Nicole Hahn met with a neighbor who said she saw the boy walking down the street by himself.

Then a woman identifying herself as “Annette” came to the house and asked the neighbor if she could watch the boy “for a bit while she made a phone call.”

The woman took the boy into her home and fed him because he said he was starving.

Hahn and Rodenz searched the area, but were unable to locate Bennett.

Hahn contacted Waupaca County Human Services and a social worker transported the boy to his grandmother’s home.

The first child neglect case against Bennett was filed on Aug. 2.

She was released on a $2,000 signature bond with the condition that she not leave her child home alone for any period of time.