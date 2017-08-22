Golfers compete

CLOSE

< > Waupaca junior varsity golfer Caitlin Kelly tees off from the seventh hole of the Waupaca Country Club at the Waupaca Invitational. Greg Seubert Photo

Ash, Radley lead Waupaca with 84

By Greg Seubert

A Waupaca duo turned in one of the top scores Aug. 18 at the Heart of the Valley girls’ golf invitational.

Markie Ash and Alana Radley turned in a combined score of 84, good enough for fifth place at Kaukauna’s Countryside Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the Comets placed third out of six teams Aug. 15 at the Waupaca Invitational at the Waupaca Country Club.

Heart of the Valley Invitational

Team scores were Kaukauna Orange (163), Kaukauna Black and Xavier (177), Appleton North and Waupaca (180), De Pere (181), Kimberly (189), Appleton West (192), Denmark (193), Little Chute (202), Wrightstown (205) and Oshkosh (224).

Waupaca’s Cadie Ash and Lylli Sondrol combined to shoot a 96.

Players played bestball on the first nine holes and a scramble on the back nine.

Waupaca Invitational

Fox Valley Lutheran won the match with a 388, followed by Notre Dame (412), Waupaca varsity (414), Appleton West (451) and Waupaca junior varsity (529). Wrightstown also competed, but only had three golfers.

Markie Ash led Waupaca’s varsity team with an 83, good enough for second place overall behind Erika Priebe’s round of 80 for FVL. Other scores for Waupaca were Cadie Ash (105), Sydney Behm (112), Radley (114) and Sondrol (118).

Rainy Von Gunten had the low round for Waupaca’s JV squad with a 120, followed by Alyssa Engebretson (130), Alyssa Townsend (134), Caitlin Kelly (145) and Emma Ronaldson (155).