Kamke, Geraldine

CLOSE

Geraldine M. Kamke, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at St. Joseph Residence in New London.

She was born on June 8, 1932 in New London, daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret (Allen) Boodry. Geri formerly worked at Hamilton’s Pickle Factory and Kwik Trip.

She is survived by three children, Gregory (LuAnn) Kamke, Manawa, Rickie Sr. (Nancy) Kamke, Manawa, Cindy (Elmer) Keller, New London; six grandchildren: Tracy Kamke and special friend Rodney Parker, Chad (Brooke) Kamke, Kim (Jeremiah Sr.) Auer, Kelly (Kris) Carew, Rickie Jr. (Amy) Kamke, Jonathon (Cara) Kamke; 11 great-grandchildren: Reese, Avary, Jeremiah Jr., Grace, Anna, Ella, Aidan, Calab, Chance, Isley, Alexander; one sister, Dorothy (Gaylord) Hedtke. Geri was preceded in death by the father of her children, Paul Kamke; special friend Bob Wobschal, one brother Allen Boodry, three sisters, Lorraine Monnot, Opal Micolichik, Carol Ann Boodry. As per Geri’s wishes, there will be no funeral ceremony as she donated her body to UW Hospital for medical research. Geri’s family would like to extend a huge thank you to the entire staff at St. Joseph Residence for the wonderful care they gave to our mom.

The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com