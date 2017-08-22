Sausage recalled

CLOSE

Fair Oaks Farms is recalling 1,134 pounds of pork sausage patties that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Tuesday.

The fully cooked pork sausage patties were produced on Aug. 8, 2017.

The recall is for 2-pound plastic-sleeve packages containing “Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties,” with a sell-by date of May 15, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17479T” above the sell-by date. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations throughout Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when firm’s routine testing indicated positive results for Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were on hold at a distribution center, however, they were inadvertently shipped. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.