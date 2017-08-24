Comets win opener

CLOSE

< > Medford's Sam Hallgren (left) collides with Waupaca's Jack Snider during the second half of a nonconference boys' soccer game at Waupaca High School. Greg Seubert Photo

Snider scores game-winning goal

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca’s boys’ soccer team opened its season with a win.

Jack Snider’s goal broke a 1-1 tie and the Comets went on to hand Medford a 2-1 nonconference loss Aug. 22 in the season opener for both teams.

Damian Johnson gave Waupaca a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute off of an assist from Keenin Polebitski and Matt Marquette.

Medford tied the game in the 68th minute on a goal from Alex Veal, but Snider found the net for the game-winning goal two minutes later.

“Passing was excellent today,” coach Cory Nagel said. “Great looks and finding the open man. Medford played an excellent offsides trap, which frustrated our forwards most of the game. Dawson Patzke, a freshman, played the entire game in his first-ever high school soccer game. It won’t show up on the stat sheet, but he was our rock today.”

Bailey Colden had 10 saves in goal.

Waupaca will play its first game at Comet Field at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, as the Comets host Wrightstown in the North Eastern Conference opener.