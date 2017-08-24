Timm, Dana J.

CLOSE

Dana J. Timm, age 58, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 29, 1958, a son of Melvin and Janice (Voss) Timm. He worked for Agropur in Weyauwega. Dana was very intellectual, artistic, athletic and very healthy minded.

Survivors include his mother, Janice Timm Swanson, Waupaca, WI; brothers: Steven Timm, Post Falls, ID; Cory Timm, Waupaca, WI; Randal Timm, Scandinavia, WI. He was preceded in death by his father – Melvin Timm.

A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2017.