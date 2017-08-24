Vandals hit downtown

CLOSE

Four businesses in downtown Waupaca were the targets of vandalism in the early morning hours of Thursday.

According to Lt. Geoff Johnson, with the Waupaca Police Department, the first call came in at about 5:30 a.m.

The caller reported that a bench that had been in front of the antique store at 202 S. Main St. was thrown out onto the road.

The suspects were described as three to four individuals wearing dark clothing.

Windows were also broken at Royal Automotive, 219 Jefferson St., and the law office at 202 E. Union St.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of rocks being thrown through a large, plate-glass window at Doran Hardware, 225 Jefferson St.

A hardware store employee, who was coming into work at the time, saw three to four juveniles in dark clothing running away toward the post office.

Wally Doran, who has owned the hardware store since 1964, estimated the cost to replace the window will exceed $1,000.

He said his insurance will not cover vandalism.

Matt Grunwald, with Waupaca Machine, emailed a note to members of the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce, asking for donations to help Doran cover costs.

“If we all pitch in we can ease the pain of this major cost for Mr. Doran,” Grunwald said.

Donations may be dropped off at the chamber office, 221 S. Main St.

Johnson said the vandalism remains under investigation and Waupaca police will step up patrols in the downtown area.

He also asked that anyone seeing suspicious activity, especially involving juveniles, contact the police.

Johnson noted that Waupaca has a curfew ordinance that prohibits juveniles from being out on the streets after 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and after midnight Friday and Saturday. The curfew remains in effect until 6 a.m. seven days a week.