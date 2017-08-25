Battery, resisting charges filed

CLOSE

Man kicked out of bar, kicks officer

Nickolas L. Swenson, 20, Tigerton, is charged with battery to an officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Clintonville Police Sgt. Matthew Wright and Officer Cody Rollin were dispatched to Cutty Sark Bar for a report of a disorderly, underage male who refused to leave.

While Rollin spoke with Swenson outside the bar, Wright went inside and spoke with the bartender.

She said a man sat down at the end of the bar and ordered a drink.

When the man, later identified Swenson, said he had no ID, the bartender told him to leave.

According to the criminal complaint, Swenson became angry, began yelling and swearing, and refused to leave.

Another customer then reportedly helped escort Swenson to the exit.

The bartender said Swenson then pushed the door shut on her foot.

She said she did not wish to pursue charges. She only wanted him to leave the bar and never come back.

Rollin told Swenson that he would not be charged for what happened in the bar, but he could not return.

Wright had Swenson perform a breathalyzer test, which indicated that Swenson had a .25 blood-alcohol content.

Rollin then informed Swenson that he would be arrested for underage drinking.

When the officer told Swenson to turn around and place his hands behind his back, Swenson refused to comply, the complaint says.

The officers report that Swenson struggled with them as they handcuffed him and tried to place him in the back of the car.

After he was placed in an interview room at the Clintonville police station, Swenson allegedly banged against the walls and door and kicked around the chairs.

The officers then decided to transport Swenson to the county jail.

While they were placing him into the back of a squad car, Swenson kicked Rollin in the groin, the complaint says.

Swenson was released from custody on Aug. 22 on a $2,000 signature bond.

He has two prior citations for underage drinking.