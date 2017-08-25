CLOSE

Clintonville grad earns top award

The honor of earning the Eagle Scout distinction is something a small percentage of Boy Scouts achieve.

Clintonville Boy Scout Troop 23 had one of its scouts recognized as a new Eagle Scout on Aug. 5.

Clayton Kauth, son of Kraig and Sally Kauth, participated in the Bay-Lakes Council Eagle Scout Board of Review in Appleton and was unanimously given the Eagle Scout Award for his Boy Scout achievements.

Clayton has participated in Clintonville scouting since he was 6 years old. He progressed through all levels of Cub Scouts during his elementary school years.

As part of his Boy Scout experience, he completed 21 merit badges. Merit badges are awards based on activities within a certain area of study.

The final requirement in becoming an Eagle Scout is the community service project that must first be approved by local and district Boy Scout leaders.

Clayton built three bird-watching benches and four bat houses for the City of Clintonville Park and Recreation Department with the help of Boy-Scout volunteers. The benches will be used in the Seven Maples Nature Area, and the bat houses will be placed in Olen Park.

Clayton is 18 years old and graduated from Clintonville High School in June. During high school, he participated in basketball and cross country. Clayton enjoyed working in the deli department at Tadych’s Econofoods for two years. He also volunteered at Ruby’s Pantry.

Clayton is currently a member of the United States Air Force. He left Aug. 14 for seven weeks of basic military training in the state of Texas. He has been assigned the duty of Airlift Special Missions Aircraft Maintenance. He looks forward to working on 2A531 cargo jets during his USAF career.