Park proposed in Dayton

May be sited on Golding property

By Robert Cloud

Tom Wilson’s rendering of how the Goldling property may be transformed into a park. Courtesy of Working Together for Waupaca County

A group of citizens wants to create a park in Dayton.

Located northwest of the County Trunk K curve near the Red Mill, the 1.5 acres where the park is planned belongs to the Golding family.

George Golding and his son, Bruce Golding, helped maintain the Little Hope dam for decades.

Working Together for Waupaca County wants to buy the property from the Goldings.

They would name the park, which is on the shore of the Crystal River, Golding County Park.

“We know it’s going to be a long process,” according to Jane Haasch, a member of Working Together for Waupaca County.

Haasch said there are three phases to the project.

First, WTWC must raise $200,000 to purchase the Golding property.

“The Golding family is giving us a first right of refusal and giving us four months to raise the money,” Haasch said.

If enough funds are raised to buy the property, the second phase would be to upgrade the property for parking, landscaping, water and septic.

The third phase would be remodeling the house and rebuilding the barn into a picnic shelter, buying picnic tables and play equipment, and establishing a maintenance fund.

Tom Wilson, a former UW-Extension educator, has drawn up a rough proposal for the park.

It includes several paths and a boardwalk down to the Crystal River.

Haasch noted one of the benefits of the location is that it is immediately across the road from Nelson County Park.

To help raise funds, Working Together for Waupaca County has developed a web page.

Those who wish to donate may go to www.generosity.com and enter “Golding Park” in the search field.

Donations may be made by check, payable to WCNRF (Waupaca County Natural Resources Foundation). Include WTWC in the memo line at the bottom of the check, and mail it to Mark Sether, Waupaca County Treasurer, 811 Harding St., Waupaca WI 54981.