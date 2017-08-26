I-S wins home opener

CLOSE

T-Birds drop 54 on Red Raiders

By Holly Neumann

Iola-Scandinavia’s Bryce Huettner had a big night in the Iola-Scandinavia football team’s home opener Friday night.

The junior rushed for 327 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds to a 54-34 nonconference victory over Marathon at Thunderbird Field in Scandinavia.

“It was a total team effort,” Huettner said. “The O-line did an outstanding job. I am just the guy that gets the ball, they’re the guys who should get all the glory. They opened up some big holes and I just found them.”

Coach Scott Erickson was pleased with the team’s performance as the T-Birds improved to 2-0.

“We knew our work was cut out for us,” he said. “They are working hard. They had a great effort tonight.”

The T-Birds finished with 471 yards on the ground, while Connor Kurki connected on four of seven passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

The T-Birds will begin Central Wisconsin Large Conference play Friday, Sept. 1, as I-S heads north to face Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.