Prep Sports Weekly Replay

Clintonville's co-head coach Jeff Brightwell joined the show to discuss the Truckers' loss to Freedom. Erik Buchinger photo New London junior Sydney Stroschein joined the show after leading the Bulldogs at their first meet of the season. Erik Buchinger photo Clintonville's Matthew Morse scored a goal and joined the podcast to discuss the Truckers' first win of the season. Erik Buchinger photo New London cross country was the Team of the Week with (L to R) Erika Dorow, Addy Graber, Jessica Gregory, Riley Titterton and Matt Dobija. Erik Buchinger photo Episode No. 4 of Prep Sports Weekly Replay featured with Clintonville football's Jeff Brightwell and Kyle Finger, New London cross country's Sydney Stroschein and Riley Titterton, Clintonville boys' soccer's Roger Lupien and Matthew Morse. New London cross country was the Team of the Week.
<
>
Episode No. 4 of Prep Sports Weekly Replay featured with Clintonville football's Jeff Brightwell and Kyle Finger, New London cross country's Sydney Stroschein and Riley Titterton, Clintonville boys' soccer's Roger Lupien and Matthew Morse. New London cross country was the Team of the Week.

Reactions from Trucker football loss

By Erik Buchinger

 

Clintonville football falls to Freedom: 1:49

New London cross country season begins: 6:01

Clintonville boys’ soccer earns first victory: 9:15

Team of the Week – New London cross country: 12:55

The intro music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas.

Sponsors: Klein AutomotiveNicolet Coffee, New London Press Star, Clintonville Tribune-Gazette

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Clintonville football beaten by Freedom

Comments comments

Quaintance, Donald

Comments comments

Roemer, Sandra “Sandie” M.

Comments comments

I-S wins home opener

Comments comments