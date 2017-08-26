CLOSE
Episode No. 4 of Prep Sports Weekly Replay featured with Clintonville football's Jeff Brightwell and Kyle Finger, New London cross country's Sydney Stroschein and Riley Titterton, Clintonville boys' soccer's Roger Lupien and Matthew Morse. New London cross country was the Team of the Week.
Reactions from Trucker football loss
By Erik Buchinger
Clintonville football falls to Freedom: 1:49
New London cross country season begins: 6:01
Clintonville boys’ soccer earns first victory: 9:15
Team of the Week – New London cross country: 12:55
The intro music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas.
