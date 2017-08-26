Quaintance, Donald

CLOSE

Donald J. Quaintance, age 97, New London, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017.

He was born on February 29, 1920 in New London, son of the late George and Mary (Bodoh) Quaintance. On November 30, 1946, Don married Phyllis Roberts. He served his country in WWII in the Battle of the Bulge as a Paratrooper for the 101st Airborne. Don was the founder of the New London Veterans Memorial Wall; he watched it being built from start to finish. Don went on the Old Glory Honor Flight. He worked at the Neenah Foundry for 32 years and also worked for the Green Bay and Western Railroad for one summer. Don was a member of the American Legion and the DAV.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis; daughters, Beverly (Terry) Warning and Kathy (Lester) Jaeger both of New London; sons: Robert (Sylvia,) Wasilla, Alaska; Mike (Karen), Appleton; Pat, Bayfield; Steve (Chris), New London and Brian (Debbie), New London; a brother, Francis Quaintance, New London; two sisters, Lorraine (Bob) Woolsey, Alaska and Joan Quaintance, New London; 13 grandchildren: Tara (Corey) Prey, Jamie (Jon) Lang, Bobbie Ann Quaintance, Tonie Quaintance, Jessica Jaeger, Joshua Jaeger, Corey (Sandy) Quaintance, Clint Quaintance, Pattie (Keith) Wanta, Lindsey Quaintance, Natasha (Alex) Jazinski, Kirk (Brittney) Quaintance and Dakota (Kayla) Quaintance; 19 great-grandchildren: Madeline, Genevee, Grant, Ethan, Paisley, Trenton, Piper, Wyatt, Zane, Cy, Rebecca, Abigal, Cale, Jack, Isaiah, Emmit, Nash, Easton and Mya. Don is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Adrian, Simon and Harry.

Funeral Mass for Don will be held on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and also at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London; in recognition of Don’s distinguished service to his country full military honors will take place. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com