Roemer, Sandra “Sandie” M.

CLOSE

Sandra “Sandie” M. Roemer, 79, a long time resident of Clintonville, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Odd Fellow Nursing Home after a long nine year journey with Alzheimer’s.

Sandie was born on June 11, 1938 in Clintonville, the daughter of the late Edward and Sigrid (Johnson) Erickson. After graduation, she worked many years at Clintonville Hospital as a Utilization Review Coordinator. In 1977, she met the love of her life, Gerald Roemer, and were married on July 30, 1977 at Bethany Evangelical Free Church in Clintonville. The couple enjoyed over 22 years together. Gerald preceded her in death in 1999. Sandie and Gerald enjoyed the quiet country life among their close friends and neighbors. Some of her favorite pastimes were spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, genealogy, and crafting. Sandie was a true servant of God and was very faith filled and was very active at the church for many years.

Sandie is survived by her daughter Heidi (Kent) Loewe, three grandchildren, Allie, Evan, and Jack; two brothers, Earl Erickson and Roy (Diane) Erickson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Carol Erickson and a dear cousin, Doris Oman.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Eberhardt & Stevenson Funeral Home, 53 N. Main Street, Clintonville. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Vilas Mazemke officiating. Burial at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.

The family would like to offer a special note of appreciation to the staff of Odd Fellow Nursing Home and Jessica NP with Optum for all of their loving care and devotion shown to Sandie~ your kindness will never be forgotten.

Although it was a hard fought nine year journey, Alzheimer’s never defined who she was or changed the love in her heart.