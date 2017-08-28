Bestul, Merle Joan Quinn

CLOSE

Merle Joan Quinn Bestul of Iola, WI passed away peacefully on August 26, 2017 at The N.C. Little Hospice in Edina, MN.

Joan was born in Amherst, WI on May 29, 1929, the daughter of Clay and Grace Quinn. After graduating from Stevens Point Teacher’s College, Joan taught in Shawno, WI before marrying Leonel Bestul on April 12, 1952. Lee and Joan were together for 61 years living in Sheboygan, Iola, and Rosemount, MN. Joan taught first grade at Rosemount Elementary School for 27 years and made a wonderful lasting impression on hundreds of students; she never left first grade. In 1988, Lee and Joan retired to Iola and enjoyed community, hobbies, and travel. Both were members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway.

Joan is survived by daughter, Mary (Rolf) Lokensgard; son, Dwight Bestul; grandchildren, Samuel (Ashley) and Siri; sister, Isla Rae Dahlen; brother, Royal (Mary) Quinn and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Her husband, Leonel, and her sister, Bernice Siegel, preceded Joan in death.

The family thanks the medical staff of Minnesota Oncology, Woodlyn Heights Senior Living, and The N.C. Little Hospice for the care and loving attention given the past six months. Funeral services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Iola on Wednesday September 6 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Bob Hansen officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Memorials can be given to the Cancer Society, The N.C. Little Hospice, or a charity of your choice.