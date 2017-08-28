Calling 911

CLOSE

Waupaca County sheriff’s report Aug. 28

• Aug. 27 – Caller at the Family Dollar, in the 300 block of Wolf River Plaza Street, New London, reported two girls stealing items.

• Aug. 27 – Caller in the E1700 block of Amy Street, Waupaca, reported his wallet was taken from his vehicle the previous night.

• Aug. 27 – Caller reported two men fighting outside the Wheelhouse, located in the E1200 block of County Trunk Q, Waupaca. There were no weapons.

• Aug. 27 – Caller in the N11500 block of River Road, Clintonville, reported one white and one gray truck tore up his field.

• Aug. 26 – Caller in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, Manawa, reported five to seven pills were taken from her room while she was at work.

• Aug. 26 – Caller reported his cottage, located in the 1300 block of Stratton Road, town of Dayton, was broken into and someone left their car keys on the upstairs bed.

• Aug. 26 – Caller in the E9000 block of Kendall Lane, New London, reported hearing two explosions about 40 minutes apart, and lights flickering. This happened possibly by Murphy Quarry.

• Aug. 26 – Caller in the N1700 block of County Trunk A, Waupaca, reported finding a 24-year-old male in his barn who is suicidal.

• Aug. 26 – Caller at Kwik Trip, in the 200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported an intoxicated male, 5 foot 7 inches, with a blue sweatshirt, blue pajama pants and gray hair stumbling around, bumping into customers. The man also pocketed some candy.

• Aug. 25 – Caller in the 200 block of Tustin Road, Fremont, reported damage to his trailer with footprints and scratches on the top of it.

• Aug. 25 – Caller reported finding dead kittens by the intersection of Neitzke and Borderline roads in the town of Dupont. Caller believes someone threw them from a car.

• Aug. 25 – Caller in the N6400 block of County Trunk T, town of Lebanon, reported someone spray painted “there are dead bodies in your basement” on the walls of his garage.

• Aug. 25 – Caller in the 8100 block of County Trunk C, Clintonville, reported his door was kicked in and money was stolen from his bedroom.

• Aug. 25 – Caller at the Weyauwega Travel Plaza Citgo, in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive, Weyauwega, reported a syringe they found outside that they would like collected.

• Aug. 24 – Caller in the N2900 block of Wesley Road, Ogdensburg, reported his cousin has been threatening him via text messages for over a week.

• Aug. 24 – Caller in the N12000 block of County Trunk J, Tigerton, reported a red Dodge Ram pulled onto their property and the occupants discharged a firearm, possibly a shotgun.

• Aug. 24 – Caller in the 200 block of West Alfred Street, Weyauwega, reported waking up to his motion light and seeing a female roaming through his car. She then walked over to the neighbor’s car.

• Aug. 23 – Caller at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, located in the N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, King, reported one resident pushed another.

• Aug. 23 – Caller in the 100 block of Roberts Street, Clintonville, reported they found a needle in their backyard.

• Aug. 22 – Caller in the 1600 block of Nassau Street, New London, reported someone broke into his car.

• Aug. 22 – Caller in the E2100 block of County Trunk C, Iola, reported wolves attacking horses.

One injured in crash

A Plover man was transported to a hospital for injuries following an Aug. 21 crash.

At 7:42 a.m., at the intersection of State Highway 54 and County Trunk Q in the town of Farmington, James Taschetta, 55, Waupaca, was westbound in a 2002 Ford F-150 on State 54 waiting to turn left/southbound on County Q.

Justin Golon, 28, Plover, was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot eastbound on State 54, when he approached another eastbound vehicle waiting to turn left/northbound on County Q.

Golon overtook the other vehicle on the paved right side of the roadway and turned left/southbound in front of Taschetta.

Taschetta struck Golon.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Golon was transported via ambulance to ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca, for suspected minor injuries.

Two hurt in semi crash

Two people were injured following a Aug. 22 crash.

At 3:31 a.m. on State Highway 161 by Much Road in the town of Union, Clyde Schultz, 42, Greenwood, Wisconsin, was driving a 1996 Kenworth KT600 eastbound.

Schultz stated he saw a deer and swerved to miss it. He was unable to maintain control, entered the ditch and the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side. He was wearing a seatbelt.

John Schultz, 15, Greenwood, was in the sleeper cab at the time. His safety restraint use is unknown.

Both were transported by ambulance for suspected minor injuries.