Heroin overdose leads to felony charges

A drug deal in Waupaca allegedly resulted in an overdose in Portage County.

Thomas R. Sagami, 33, Plainfield, is charged in Waupaca County with felony delivery of heroin and two counts of felony bail jumping.

He already faces prior narcotics charges in Portage and Waushara counties.

On June 7, Sagami allegedly met with Wayne Jones at the Churchill Street bridge in Waupaca.

Jones’ cousin had dropped him off at the nearby Shell station, then parked near the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones purchased three bindles of heroin for $40 each from Sagami.

Later that night, Jones was left along side a road in Portage County.

Jones’ cousin reportedly told investigators that Jones went into convulsions within seconds after he injected himself with the heroin purchased from Sagami.

Prior to the alleged drug deal in Waupaca, Sagami had been released from Portage County jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

Sagami is back in custody in Portage County, this time with a $50,000 cash bond.

On Dec. 15, 2016, he was charged in Portage County with possession of narcotics and felony bail jumping.

Sagami was also charged in Portage County with obstructing an officer, felon in possession of a handgun and four counts of felony bail jumping on July 28, 2017.

On Sept. 28, 2016, Sagami was charged in Waushara Coutny with drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of meth, possession of narcotics and felony possession of marijuana.

Jones was convicted of possession of narcotics in Waushara County and sentenced to six months in jail on Jan. 13, 2017.