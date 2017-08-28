Moak, Nancy L.

CLOSE

Nancy L. Moak, age 85, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Park Vista.

She was born in Weyauwega on December 9, 1931 to Harvey and Edna (Regel) Steinberg. On June 19, 1949 she was united in marriage to Normand L. Moak in Weyauwega, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2011. She was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church of Waupaca. Nancy enjoyed many hobbies including baking, decorating cakes, making ceramics, sewing and flower gardening. Many family members were also fortunate to receive her homemade knitted and crocheted gifts. Nancy and Normand loved to travel together and spend time at their cottage on Butternut Lake.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her children: Sandra K. (Smokey) Grenlie of Waupaca, Susan A. (Larry) Rasmussen of Scandinavia, and Gary L. Moak of Waupaca; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister: Chuck (Judy) Steinberg of Weyauwega, Carol (Jerry) Wohlrabe of Neenah, and James (Marlene) Steinberg of Oconomowoc; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Moak of Appleton and sister-in-law, Marilyn Timm of Fremont. Nancy is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, Michael N. Moak; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Oleatta and Carl Spiegelberg; and brother-in-law, Vilas Timm.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waupaca, with Pastor Ron Siemers officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Lind Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for the church. The Maple Crest Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Pastor Ron Siemers, Dr. Weiss, the staff of Park Vista in Waupaca, and ThedaCare Hospice for the loving care given to their mother.