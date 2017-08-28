Wright, Richard L. “Rick”

CLOSE

Richard “Rick” Wright, age 63, loving husband, father and papa, left us on Sunday, August 27, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Rick was born on March 5, 1954 in New London, son of Louis and Annabell (Bruette) Wright. He worked most of his life as a school custodian and worked at a Lutheran school. Rick loved playing with his grandkids.

He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce (Malueg); his children: Nadine (Josh) Lehman, Nina (Dren) Postel and Travus Wright; and grandchildren: Matthew, Ann, Lilly and Remmington Lehman, Dain and Noah Postel and Victoria Gaweda. He was preceded in death by his parents, many precious uncles and friends. Rick will never be forgotten and will forever be with us.

Funeral services for Rick will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and also at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

He is now with his mom and dad in peace and without pain.