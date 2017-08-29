Runners open season

CLOSE

Kisting wins girls’ race at Standing Rocks

By Greg Seubert

If the first meet is any indication, Erika Kisting is in for a quite a cross country season.

The Iola-Scandinavia senior cruised to a first-place finish Aug. 24 at the Standing Rocks Invitational near Amherst. Kisting’s time of 20:19 in the girls’ race was nearly a minute faster than her teammate, Jada Beacom, who crossed the finish line in 21:14.5 to place second.

Although the Thunderbirds had the top two finishers, they placed fourth as a team. Amherst won the girls’ title with 53 points, followed by Weyauwega-Fremont (64), Brillion (66), Iola-Scandinavia (77), Clintonville (87) and Manawa (175). Marion and St. Mary Catholic had incomplete teams.

Brillion won the boys’ title with five top-10 places and finished with 23 points, followed by Amherst (46), St. Mary Catholic (71) and Weyauwega-Fremont (90). Clintonville, Iola-Scandinavia, Manawa, Marion and Shiocton had incomplete teams.

The Weyauwega-Fremont girls’ team placed all six of its runners in the top 25, including Allison Halat (seventh, 22:57.1); Natalie Schneider (12th, 23:57.6)); Katie Bleck (13th, 23:58); Kaitlyn Monty (14th, 24:43.7); Rylee Bartel (18th, 25:10.6); and Saylor Alberts (25th, 25:33.7).

Other runners for the Iola-Scandinavia girls were Makenna Brown (17th, 25:06.9); Natalie Rustad (26th, 25:35.3); and Haley Ullom (33rd, 29:23.6).

Manawa’s finishers included Kate Phelan (36th, 29:48.8); Samantha Schuermann (37th, 29:52.1); Sierra Lubahn (38th, 31:08.4); Ayla Stiebs (40th, 31:37.2); Aspen Linger (42nd, 33:03.7); and Charlie Gehrke (43rd, 33:20.7).

Brillion’s Gunner Schlender won the boys’ race with a time of 16:54.3.

Lupe Hernandez led the Weyauwega-Fremont boys by placing 12th in 21:03. Other finishers for the Indians included Jakob Mills (28th, 23:54.8); Nick Loehrke (29th, 23:59.5); Carson Kester (32nd, 24:11.8); Chris Strehlow (33rd, 24:24.4); and Quinten Kempf (38th, 25:53.8).

Joe Makovek placed second overall to lead Iola-Scandinavia with a time of 17:57.6, while other finishers for the T-Birds were Erick Kriewaldt (sixth, 19:17.5); Trenton Niemi (24th, 22:52.1); and Erik Grenlie (30th, 24:06.8).

Manawa’s finishers included Jacob Scheller (31st, 24:09.4); Devin Loughrin (39th, 27:17.6); and Ethan Tellock (40th, 29:45.6).