Trooper finds gun, pot

A speeding ticket became a felony arrest following a search.

Taylor R. Tiner, 21, Madison, is charged in Waupaca County with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has also been cited for drunken driving, operating while suspended and speeding.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Wisconsin State Trooper Joshua Zentner was northbound on State Highway 49 in rural Iola when he clocked a southbound vehicle traveling 78 mph.

Zentner activated his emergency lights and siren and pursued the vehicle, but soon lost sight of it.

He then noticed a cloud of dust over a gravel driveway on the N8600 block of State 49.

Then, Zentner saw the suspect vehicle sticking out from behind some trees and a shed. A man and woman were standing by the car, while another man and woman were standing near the residence.

The couple who lived there told the trooper they did not know the other couple.

According to the criminal complaint, Zentner told the driver, later identified as Tiner, to get back into the car.

Tiner reportedly refused, so Zentner handcuffed him and placed Tiner into the back of his squad car.

A records check indicated that Tiner’s license was suspended and he had been convicted of a felony in Florida.

Zentner was joined by other officers, who reported finding a .40-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat and marijuana on the floor behind the passenger’s seat.

Tiner was released from custody on Aug. 29 on a $2,000 signature bond.

On July 24, Tiner was convicted in Dane County of two counts of disorderly conduct, one of which was amended from substantial battery. He was placed on 18 months probation.