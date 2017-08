Waupaca County Fair results

< > Hannah Fischer, Dayton Community 4-H Club, was a Grand Champion in health and citizenship, intergenerational. Angie Landsverk Photo

2017 grand and reserve grand champions

By Penny Tank

Another Waupaca County Fair has ended for the hundreds of exhibitors who worked to prepare their exhibits for judging.

Youth from kindergarten through age 19, members of 4-H, FFA, Scouts and breed organizations entered projects in animal as well as classes like photography, woodworking, communications, plant and soil sciences.

Following is a list of exhibitors who received grand champion and reserve champion for their entries in each department.

Dairy: Guernsey: Grand – Melody Riemer, Marion FFA; Reserve – Emma Schoeneck, Krossing Creeks 4-H; Any Other Breed: Grand – Tiffany Bestul, Peterson Mill 4-H; Reserve – Tomi Bestul, Peterson Mill 4-H; Jersey: Grand – Katelyn Herzberg, Jr. Jersey Breeders Assn.; Reserve – Katelyn Herzberg, Jr. Jersey Breeders Assn; Brown Swiss: Grand – Noah Bratt, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Reserve – Lane Nett, Tri-County 4-H; Grade Holstein: Grand – Dylan Handschke, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Reserve – Amy Burmeister, Woodland Badgers 4-H; Registered Holstein: Grand – Angela Edelburg, Peterson Mill 4-H ; Reserve – Caleb Hamm, Waupaca Jr. Holstein.

Beef Market Steer/Crossbred: Grand – Tanner Doyle, Peterson Mill 4-H; Reserve – Bryce Millard, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Beef Dairy Steer: Grand – Zack Steinbach, Sandy Knoll 4-H; Reserve – Lane Nett, Tri-County 4-H.

Swine-Market: Grand – Tanner Doyle, Peterson Mill 4-H: Reserve – Nicholas Duch, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Swine-Crossbred gilt: Grand – Milana Krishnevsky, WI Show Pig Assoc.; Reserve – Leo Krishnevsky, WI Show Pig Assoc.

Sheep-Market: Grand – Anessa Schimke, WI Jr Suffolk Assoc.; Reserve – Jalyn Loehrke, WI Jr Suffolk Assoc.; Sheep Any Other Breed: Grand – Evan Retzlaff, Woodland Badgers 4-H; Reserve – Jakob Mills, Tri-County 4-H; Sheep Southdown: Grand – Erin Montgomery, Waupaca FFA; Reserve – Taylor Eilers, Waupaca FFA; Sheep Crossbred: Grand – Jalyn Loehrke, WI Jr Suffolk Assoc.; Reserve – Sarah Lauer, WI Jr Suffolk Assoc.; Sheep Hampshire: Grand – Aubrie Seeger, WI Jr Suffolk Assoc.; Reserve – Aubrie Seeger, WI Jr Suffolk Assoc.

Market Goat: Grand – Everlah Riley, Casey Lake 4-H; Sr. Dairy Goat: Grand: Everlah Riley, Casey Lake 4-H: Reserve – Everlah Riley, Casey Lake 4-H; Jr. Dairy Goat: Grand – Cassandra Eckstein, Wolf River Rascals 4-H: Reserve – Logan Johnson, Dayton Community 4-H; Goat exotics: Grand – Alexandra Scheuermann, Town & Country 4-H; Reserve – Verena Bartel, Casey Lake 4-H; Commercial Goat: Grand – Jalyn Moen, Tri-County 4-H; Reserve – Kersten Zimmerman, Woodland Badgers 4-H.

Horse English Equitation: Grand – Courtney Mallo, Peterson Mill 4-H: Reserve – Frances Walsh, Diamond Dreamers 4-H; Horse English Pleasure: Grand – Niamh Sexton, Baldwins Mill 4-H; Reserve – Courtney Mallo, Peterson Mill 4-H; Horse Western Horsmanship: Grand – Courtney Mallo, Peterson Mill 4-H; Reserve – Carley Piper, Town & Country 4-H; Horse Halter: Grand – Madison Hanna, Diamond Dreamers 4-H; Reserve – Ryleigh Farkas, Diamond Dreamers 4-H; Horse English Showmanship: Grand – Macy TeBeest, Baldwins Mill 4-H; Reserve – Madison Hanna, Diamond Dreamers 4-H; Horse Western Showmanship: Grand – Sadie Jacobsen, Wisconsin Workers 4-H; Reserve – Madison Hanna, Diamond Dreamers 4-H; Horse Western Pleasure: Grand – Macy TeBeest, Baldwins Mill 4-H; Reserve – Kendal Fabisiak, Lebanon Cedars 4-H.

Ethan Fradrich, Casey Lake 4-H Club, was a Grand Champion in poultry with this Phoenix. Angie Landsverk Photo

Poultry: Grand – Ethan Fradrich, Casey Lake 4-H; Reserve – Kersten Zimmerman, Woodland Badgers 4-H; Market Turkey: Grand – Melody Riemer, Marion FFA; Reserve – Tristan Wuske, Marion FFA; Rabbit: Grand – Kersten Zimmerman, Woodland Badgers 4-H; Reserve – Lauren Hanson, Krossing Creeks 4-H; Market Meat Pen: Grand – Kersten Zimmerman; Woodland Badgers 4-H; Market Single Fryer: Reserve – Cian Fischer, Tri-County 4-H.

Dog Obedience: Grand – Alex Rae, Wisconsin Workers 4-H; Reserve – Madison Hanna, Diamond Dreamers 4-H; Dog Showmanship: Grand – Kendal Fabisiak, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Reserve – Danielle Arnold, Casey Lake 4-H; Small Pets: Grand – Elizabeth DeCoster, Tri-County 4-H; Reserve – Jace Moen, Tri-County 4-H; Animal & Vet Science: Grand – Tomi Bestul, Peterson Mill 4-H; Reserve – Danielle Arnold, Casey Lake 4-H; Cats: Grand – Alexandra Scheuermann, Town & Country 4-H; Reserve – Melody Taggart, Country Pride 4-H.

Plant & Soil Science A: Grand – Camren Sleik, WI Show Pig Assoc.; Reserve – Andrew Zirbel, Manawa FFA; Plant & Soil Science B: Grand – Ian Shofner, Lind Center Beavers 4-H; Reserve – Austin Nollenberg, Casey Lake 4-H; Flowers: Grand – Cian Fischer, Tri-County 4-H; Reserve – Courtney Timm, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Houseplants: Grand – Cian Fischer, Tri-County 4-H; Reserve – Kennedy Brush, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Naturespace: Grand – Jalyn Moen, Tri-County 4-H; Reserve – Trinity Bestul, Peterson Mill 4-H.

Visual Arts, ceramics: Grand – Cora Lederer, Country Pride 4-H; Reserve – Taylor Eilers, Waupaca FFA; Visual Arts: Grand – Connor Beres, Baldwins Mill 4-H; Reserve – Alice Maas, Krossing Creeks 4-H; Visual Arts: Grand – Ted Emmert, Friendly Valley 4-H; Reserve – Abigail Lybert, Sandy Knoll 4-H; Visual Arts, drawing & painting: Grand – Alison Acker, Wolf River Rascals 4-H; Reserve – Alison Acker, Wolf River Rascals 4-H: Photography: Grand – Alexandria Rae, Wisconsin Workers 4-H; Reserve – Anya Bonikowske, Town & Country 4-H.

Computers: Grand – Destiny Kempf, Country Pride 4-H; Reserve – Joshua Barnett, Country Pride 4-H; Woodworking A&B: Grand – Lora Korth, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Reserve – Reed Meyer, Country Pride 4-H; Woodworking C, D, E: Grand – Madeline Meyer, Country Pride 4-H; Reserve– Cian Fischer, Tri-County 4-H; Aerospace/Mechanical: Grand – Samuel Phillips, Wolf River Rascals 4-H; Reserve – Brayden Grimm, Country Pride 4-H.

Foods A&B: Grand – Tianna Bestul, Peterson Mill 4-H; Reserve – Olivet Stein, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Foods C&D: Grand– Alison Acker, Wolf River Rascals 4-H; Reserve: Macey Popple, Baldwins Mill 4-H; Cake Decorating: Grand – Berit Handschke, Lebanon Cedars 4-H; Reserve – Lilli Schmoll, Krossing Creks 4-H.

Clothing A&B: Grand – Abbey Acker, Wolf River Rascals 4-H; Reserve – Hannah Newsome, Casey Lake 4-H; Clothing C&D: Grand – Alison Acker, Wolf River Rascals 4-H; Reserve – Alison Acker, Wolf River Rascals 4-H; Knitting & Crocheting: Grand – Tomi Bestul, Peterson Mill 4-H; Reserve – Renna Amaral, Wolf River Rascals 4-H.

Home Environment: Grand – Keyara Berrig, Lind Center Beavers 4-H; Reserve – Joshua Barnett; Country Pride 4-H; Home Environment: Grand – Joshua Barnett, Country Pride 4-H; Reserve – Cora Lederer, Country Pride 4-H; Family & Child Development: Grand – Elisabeth Lybert, Sandy Knoll 4-H; Reserve – Taylor Clinton, Krossing Creeks 4-H; Intergenerational Communications: Grand – Hanna Fischer, Dayton Community 4-H; Reserve – Ahnah Olsen, Sandy Knoll 4-H.