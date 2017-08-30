CLOSE

David Allen Buchholz, age 36, of Kuna, ID passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

David was born in Clintonville, WI on August 6, 1981, the son of Steve Buchholz and the late Mary (Des Forge) Buchholz. He is a graduate of Clintonville High School and received his Associates Degree from University of Phoenix in 2017. David was a loving husband, father, son, and uncle. He loved to spend time with his family – they meant the world to him. He also loved hunting, providing for his family off the land, and taking care of all his animals. He was on a never-ending quest to find Bigfoot. He was also active in martial arts and shared that passion with his sons. David is a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He served for eight years as an Avionics Technician – with the title of Staff Sergeant. Most recently, David was a solar energy installer for Alt Energy.

David is survived by his wife, Carrie (Peterson) Buchholz–four children, Mary Grace, Kaylin, Devon, and Hatcher; his father, Steve (Linda Holz) Buchholz; his brother Adam (Jenn) Buchholz; his niece, Maeghan Herbst, and his grandmother, Renata Buchholz. David is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother; his uncle, Todd Buchholz; his paternal grandfather, Howard Buchholz; and his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Lorraine (Adams) Des Forge. He was also preceded in death by his pets Chief, King, Tiger, Ozzy, and his many ferrets.

A memorial service for David will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at St Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville on 8th St. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations for the children’s fund is being requested – mailings go to Steve Buchholz-102 9th St, Clintonville WI 54929.