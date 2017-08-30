Crews begin paving 

< > A construction crew member rides a piece of machinery during the concrete paving process, which began on Monday, Aug. 28. Erik Buchinger photo

Main Street project underway

By Erik Buchinger

The concrete paving operations began on the northbound lane of State Highway 22 on Monday, Aug. 28.

Adjacent and nearby property owners can expect increased construction noise because crews will be saw cutting the concrete to ensure the long-term quality of the pavement. This includes night work.

Access along State Highway 22 between 13th Street and State 156 is limited to construction operations and emergency services. This limited access, which is necessary for paving operations, will continue until mid-September.

Garbage collection for residents along State 22 between 13th Street and State 156 will continue to be on the normal collection days. Residents are asked to take their containers to the nearest side street for collection.

With the road closures between 13th Street and State 156, through traffic is detoured via 7th Street, North Lyon Street, East 12th Street, SSGT Warren Hansen Drive and State 156.

Residents will also encounter some sidewalk closures. The sidewalk is closed between 19th Street and North Park Street as well as 18th Street and 20th Street.

The crews completed their staking operations in preparation of concrete paving and prepared base course for trimming operations, which began on Thursday, Aug. 24. The State 22 and 14th Street intersections were closed that day and will continue to be unusable for approximately three weeks.

All construction-related schedules are subject to change and are dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

For additional questions, the project field office is located at 22 11th St. in Clintonville. Business and property owners can contact the on-side project leader Korey Boehm at 715-459-2943.