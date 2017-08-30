CLOSE

Music variety show at the Gerold

Deadman’s Carnival with Professor Pinkerton will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Gerold Opera House in Weyauwega.

Dead Man’s Carnival is a nationally touring Milwaukee-based live music variety show.

The show is a mix of circus and sideshow acts, along with some magic, all led by Professor Pinkerton Xyloma’s crackerjack band.

Acting as more than just an evening of entertainment, its creates a time and place for unusual displays that would otherwise have no place to bloom.

The show is presented in a format that emphasizes crowd interaction, improvisation and inner group collaboration.

With a rotating cast of dozens of performers from all over the country, it is writing the next chapter in Wisconsin’s long circus legacy.

Deadman’s Carnival is being presented by Boldt Construction and Wega Arts.

It is taking place the night before Weyauwega’s annual Horse & Buggy Days.

“It’ll be another great event at the Gerold, which is in its 10th years,” said Kathy Fehl, of Wega Arts. “It’ll have lots of great music. A band plays throughout it.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 show are available now, with advance tickets priced at $15 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.

People may purchase tickets available online at wegaarts.org and at Wega Motors in Weyauwega and the Book Cellar in Waupaca.

After Sept. 12, ticket prices go up to $20 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under.

The show may be a bit intense for very young audiences.

Food and beverages will be available.