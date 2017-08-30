I-S gets the win

T-Birds beat the Tigers

By Holly Neumann

The Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds volleyball team won at home Tuesday, beating the Tigerton Tigers, three of four games in a non-conference match up.

The T-Birds won the first two games 25-16 and 25-10.

Tigerton came back in the third, outscoring the T-Birds 20-25.

The two teams battled it out in the fourth, with the score going back and forth, until the T-Birds finally sealed the deal with a 29-27 victory.

Payton Wester led the T-Birds with 15 points, including 11 aces, six kills and nine blocks throughout the night.

Other team leaders were Karina Finch who pitched in 14 points, with seven aces and five kills. Mackenzie Kielblock with 7 kills and Bryanna Kisting with 27 assists.

The T-Birds will be back in action on Thursday, Aug 31, when they travel to Almond to take on Almond, Manawa and Marion. Games will begin at 4 p.m.

Madison Kent breaks the serve. Holly Neumann Photo Lindsey Frank bumps the ball into play for the T-Birds against Tigerton Tuesday, Aug. 29. Holly Neumann Photo Payton Wester,back, and Lindsey Frank, front, block the ball that was tipped over the net by a Tigerton player. Holly Neumann Photo Karina Finch was met at the net by two Tigerton defenders as she tipped the ball over the net. Holly Neumann Photo Lindsey Frank, left, and Payton Wester, right get their hands in the air to block a ball hit by Kelsi Schumaker. Holly Neumann photo. Bryanna Kisting goes after the ball for Iola-Scandinavia Tuesday. Holly Neumann Photo
