Woman charged with terrorist threats

Monitored phone calls at the jail led to multiple felony charges.

Brianna R. Vandyke, 20, Waupaca, is charged with making terrorist threats and threatening an officer, both as party to a crime, and 16 counts of felony bail jumping.

She is currently in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

On April 14, Vandyke was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, as party to a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She had been arrested on April 12 after Waupaca police found an AR-15 rifle and a loaded ammo clip on the floor behind the driver’s seat in a car that Christopher L. Dominick, 31, Stevens Point, had been driving.

Dominick served five years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery and burglary in 2003 in Portage County.

After his April 12 arrest, Dominick was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

Vandyke was released on a $2,500 signature bond with the condition that she not have any direct or indirect contact with Dominick, not possess or consume any illegal substances, and not possess any dangerous weapons.

In August, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Pat McClone began listening to recordings of calls allegedly made between Vandyke and Dominick.

According to the criminal complaint, Vandyke installed an app on her phone that allowed her to accept calls from the Waupaca County jail when made to a special third-party number.

Inmates have access to a monitored telephone from the day pod outside their cells.

McClone noted that 869 calls were made to that number between April 12 and Aug. 4.

The deputy estimated that Dominick had telephone contact with Vandyke 533 times from May 29 to Aug. 2.

In one of these calls, Dominick allegedly threatened to drive a truck loaded with racing fuel and fertilizer into the courthouse like the Oklahoma City bombing.

He said the “pigs” would burn a very slow death, McClone reported.

In statements profusely laced with profanity, Dominick tells Vandyke his plans to harm law enforcement, the complaint says.

He threatens to “destroy everything these (expletive deleted) own. I am going to each of their (expletive) houses individually and I am going to burn every (expletive) thing they have ever (expletive) had in their (expletive) lives.”

McClone reported that Dominick instructed Vandyke to harass officers “because evidently harassing is OK in this county.”

He also allegedly said he would “kill somebody soon.”

On one of the recordings, Dominick seems to be aware that McClone may be listening.

“Pat McClone, I just want to throw this out there,” Dominick reportedly said. “I just want to throw this out there. I ever catch you in a (expletive) bar I am going to make it my personal goal to get you to do something stupid and threaten me so I can defend myself by breaking your (expletive) teeth and shoving them down your throat you pathetic piece of (expletive). Hopefully, that’s clear enough for you.”

During these calls, Dominick also became angry at and threatened Vandyke, the complaint says.

On June 29, Dominick reportedly said, “You want to keep that game up? I am going to find my piece and a needle full of (expletive) heroin while I make you watch!”

As Vandyke is crying, Dominick yells at her for not speaking to him, then reportedly says, “Fine, then we can deal with it when I get out. They can’t keep me in here forever.”

When asked about Vandyke’s role in the incident, District Attorney Veronica Isherwood told the Waupaca Clounty Post, “It appears from the evidence that Ms. Van Dyke may be in an extremely abusive relationship with Dominick. But she is allegedly allowing and encouraging this contact and participating in the conversations contrary to her bond condition. The State fears that she may become as dangerous as he is.”

Charges from this latest incident have not been filed yet against Dominick, although they are pending.

He appeared in court for a bond hearing on Monday, Aug. 28.

Dominick’s attorney requested a lower cash bond.

Isherwood argued that the bond should remain the same and said new charges against Dominick were being drafted.

His $25,000 cash bond remains in effect.