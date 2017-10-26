Hansen, Lyle L.

Lyle L. Hansen, age 83 of the Town of Maine, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Oak Ridge Gardens, Menasha, surrounded by his loving family.

Lyle Louie Hansen was born February 18, 1934 in the Town of Matteson, Waupaca County, to the late Louie & Mildred (Jorgensen) Hansen. He attended Clover Nook grade school and attended Clintonville High School. Lyle was united in marriage to Cleo Peterson on November 7, 1953 in Leeman, WI. He served his country in the National Guard for nine years, along with his brothers and brother-in-law. Lyle was employed by Murphy Construction for 25 years; he also farmed most all of his life. His wife Cleo preceded him in death on September 13, 1988. He was later married to Janet Young on July 1, 1989 at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville; where he was a current member. In his younger years, Lyle enjoyed couple’s fishing trips and lots of traveling around the United States. During his retirement years, he loved to travel to Branson, MO to experience the country-western and bluegrass shows. Even though he was technically retired, Lyle still found work driving tractor up until he was 82 years old. He really enjoyed working outdoors, whether it was on the farm or in the woods. Sheephead was Lyle’s game; all of his family and friends would try to beat him, usually without success. Lyle will be remembered as a man of few words who was hard-working and loved his family.

Survivors include: Daughter: Denise (Galen) Wadzinski, Clintonville. Son: Bryan (Melissa Heckman) Hansen, Columbus, OH. Grandchildren: Shelly, Betty, Brad, Erin, Lance, Morgan, Lauren, Liliya & Connor. Sisters: Leila Skorczewski, Joan Millard, Arlene Karchinski, & Jean Hansen. Brothers: Gerald (Arlene) Hansen, Kenneth (Geraldine) Hansen, & Arlyn (Kathy) Hansen. Sisters-in-law: Shirley Bergsbaken, Joan Hansen, & Alice Hansen. Janet’s children: Kathleen Conto, Karen (Don) Heiman, Daniel (Jan) Young, Diane (Dean) Knaack, Lorna (Rick) Tiberg, Patricia (Gary) Ruhle, & Pamela Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cleo (1988); his wife, Janet (2017); a daughter, Debra Hansen; brothers, Ronnie & Harland Hansen; brothers-in-law, Jan Skorczewski & Bud Bergsbaken.

Funeral services will be held 4 PM Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville with the Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3, all of Clintonville. Friends may call from 4 – 7 PM on Friday at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville and on Saturday at the church from 3 PM until the time of the service.

