Share-A-Tea at I-S High School

Event raises funds for students with needs

The eighth annual Share-A-Tea will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Iola-Scandinavia High School Commons.

This year’s theme is “A Sugar Plum Fairy Christmas Tea.”

The high school commons will be converted into an elegant tea room, with decorations focusing on the Nutcracker Suite, and the sugar plum fairy’s visit to the Land of Sweets.

Three courses will be served for the High Tea, tea sandwiches, scones with creams and jams, and finally, sweets. Each course will include a selected tea.

Following this year’s theme, nutcracker treats will be emphasized.

Admission will be by ticket only, with the final day of sale being Nov. 1.

The invitation (which is also the ticket) may be purchased at the Iola-Scandinavia High School and Elementary School offices.

Reservations can also be made by calling Toya Lund, 715-445-3556 or Ila Sanders, 715-445-3478.

Admittance is $25 per person, $15 for students.

The committee wiis accepting baked goods, artistic work and raffle baskets items, as well as monetary donations.

All the proceeds of this event will be used for students with needs in the Iola-Scandinavia School District.