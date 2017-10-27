Downtown riverfront district approved

First-floor living quarters allowed

The city of Waupaca will now have a Riverfront District.

The Waupaca Common Council approved the creation of the district when it met on Oct. 17.

This new district will allow a first story live-work style of accommodations in part of the city’s downtown.

The district will include properties on east Fulton, North Main and Water streets that have Cooper Street behind them.

First-floor living will be allowed on the side of the buildings facing Cooper Street.

During last week’s meeting, the common council also approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance related to public nuisances, noxious weeds and maintenance of vegetation.

It was a follow-up action related to work of the city’s Plan Commission.

Part of the amendment was about natural plantings.

It provides the requirements for creating natural landscaping in the city.

Plans need to be approved by both the city’s Community and Economic Development Department and its Public Works Department.