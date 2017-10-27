Drug bust follows targeted traffic stop

A couple with prior drug charges are both in jail on $25,000 cash bonds.

Daniel Stuebs, 32, and Jessica Stuebs, 34, Waupaca, are facing charges of felony possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 18, Waupaca County Deputy Nick Traeger and another officer made a targeted traffic stop of the Stuebs as they returned from Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, the Stuebs’ Jetta had been under surveillance. Investigators say the Stuebs drove two hours to Milwaukee and headed back home almost immediately.

When Traeger asked Jessica Stuebs where she had been, she reportedly said they had gone to Oshkosh to donate plasma but couldn’t because they had not made an appointment.

Daniel Stuebs told officers they were visiting a friend in Fremont, the complaint says.

After further questioning, Jessica Stuebs reportedly admitted to going to Milwaukee to pay $150 that she owed to a drug dealer, but denied buying or using drugs.

Traeger continued pressing and Stuebs then said she bought $20 of crack cocaine that she and Daniel Stuebs had smoked at the highway rest stop near Lomira.

She denied having any drugs, but allegedly handed a glass crack pipe to Traeger.

Traeger’s K9 partner, Ike, alerted to the presence of drugs in the Stuebs’ car, so Traeger conducted a search.

“I located a Brillo pad commonly used for placing inside a smoking pipe as a filter,” Traeger reported. “One piece had burnt residue on it.”

The deputy then found a white rock inside a plastic bag in Jessica Stuebs’ purse.

At this point, Jessica Stuebs said that she had purchased $80 of crack and hid $60 of it so Daniel Stuebs would not smoke it all.

Investigators say Jessica Stuebs admitted to delivering heroin to a friend in Poy Sippi in exchange for gas money. She also said she travels to Milwaukee almost every other day.

On March 31, Jessica and Daniel Stuebs were charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, drug trafficking, possession of narcotics, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Vicki Clussman set a $5,000 signature for Jessica Stuebs with the conditions that it be co-signed by relatives she was living with and that she have no contact with any drug dealers or drug users other than her husband.

On Aug. 30, Jessica Stuebs pleaded no contest to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The other charges were dismissed but read into the record for sentencing purposes.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 22.

Clussman set a $5,000 cash bond for Daniel Stuebs with the condition that he have no contact with any drug dealers or drug users except for his wife.

On April 24, Daniel Stuebs posted $5,000 and was released from custody.

On May 12, Daniel Stuebs was arrested again and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bond jumping.

Judge Raymond Huber set a $10,000 cash bond as a condition of Stuebs’ release.

On May 16, Judge Philip Kirk amended the cash bond to $5,000 and applied the amount Stuebs already posted. Stuebs was released.

Daniel Stuebs is slated for a jury trial on Feb. 16, 2018, for the first set of charges.

At the Stuebs’ Oct. 23 court appearance, District Attorney Veronica Isherwood requested and Huber ordered a $25,000 cash bond for each of them.