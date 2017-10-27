Johnson, Shirley M. (Koehler)

Shirley M. (Koehler) Johnson, born January 27, 1936 and returned to Christ on October 10, 2017 at the age of 81.

Beloved Mother of Pamela Johnson and Michael Johnson. Proud grandmother of Spenser, Sidney, and Sawyer Johnson. Sister of Leland (Pat) Koehler, Milton (Louise) Koehler, and the late Herbert (the late Anna) Koehler Jr., aunt of Steven Koehler, Deborah (David Strommen ) Koehler, Kathy (Joseph) Dernovsek, Maureen Capen and Bill (Kathy) Capen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Frieda (née Bartel) Koehler.

A Christian funeral was held Friday, October 13, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, WI. A graveside gathering will be Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 1:30 pm. at Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega, WI.