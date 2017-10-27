Powell, Rita Ann

Rita Ann Powell, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2017, at the Cottages in Shawano surrounded by her family.

Born in Little Chute, WI on December 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Clara (Fox) Weyenberg. On April 20, 1954, Rita was united in marriage to Maurice Powell, who preceded her in death on June 2, 1975. Rita worked for Miller Electric for many years. After raising her children, she opened her own cleaning service, working until she was 79. Rita was an avid Packer fan, and everyone knew the rules; do not call and do not come over until the game is over. She had several special pets over the years, her dogs Smokey, Buzz, Teddy and Muffin. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, bird watching and attending her grandchildren’s events.

Rita is survived by: two sons, Scott (Marci) Powell of Leeman and Al Powell of Navarino; two daughters, Debra (Dennis) Trevarrow of Michigan and Kathryn (Craig) Wheeler of Hortonville; grandchildren, Chrissy (David) Arrowood, Bob Powell, Jennifer (Don) Gorman, Stephanie Powell, David Trevarrow, Thomas Trevarrow, Alexis Griesbach and Emily Griesbach; greatgrandchildren, Kaden, McCasalin, Gage, Calob, Lillian, Sara, Quinten, Paxston and Holden. She is further survived by: sisters, Angie (Joe) Van Bakel of Texas, Lori (Don) DeGroot of Little Chute; and her brother, Tom (Karla) Weyenberg of Little Chute.

Rita was preceded in death by: her husband, Maurice Powell; son, Steven Powell, infant daughter, Susan Powell; grandson, Billy; great-grandson, Brandon; her parents; brother, Mark (Rose) Weyenberg; and sister, Jane (Ervin) VanDyke.

Funeral services for Rita will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Mr. Richard Menning officiating. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Appleton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 pm until the time of the services.

The family would like to sincerely thank ThedaCare Hospice and the Cottages of Shawano for the services, special kindness and comfort shown to Rita over the last year.